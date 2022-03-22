Chem P tanker anchor damaged interconnector, Enemalta confirms

Enemalta has said initial inspections have shown the Chem P tanker damaged the interconnector when it was caught in Force 8 winds and rough seas over the weekend.

The 209-metre-long tanker Chem P was adrift off the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq coast, after leaving anchorage just outside territorial waters last Saturday.

MaltaToday revealed the large vessel was stuck onto the interconnector cable, the sub-sea electricity cable that runs from Malta to Sicily.

Enemalta said the interconnector was hit on Saturday, and as a precaution had stopped the electricity supply.

The energy company said it took immediate steps to power up the Delimara emergency plant, and the country’s electricity supply was not affected.

“In the meantime, all the legal and technical steps were taken to ensure the damage on the interconnector is repaired,” it said on Facebook.

On Saturday, Transport Minister Ian Borg confirmed on Facebook that Transport Malta was assisting the tanker since it ran the risk of running aground close to the coast.

"I was informed that the ship had difficulties keeping its position outside territorial waters due to the bad weather. I was assured that the risk of a chemical spill is very low," Borg said.