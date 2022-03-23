COVID-19: Hospitalisations increase by more than 20, two elderly die

COVID-19 cases are on the rise as 375 new ones were registered on Wednesday, as per the figures published by the Health Ministry.

Two men aged 87 and 93 have passed away while COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 626.

Active cases stand at 2,969 after 127 recoveries were registered.

There are currently 63 coronavirus patients being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, of which one is in the ITU. The number shot up by more than 20 since Tuesday, when 41 had been registered.

Until yesterday, 1,253,673 vaccine doses were administered, of which 348,922 were booster doses.