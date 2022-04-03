[WATCH] Pope Francis urges mercy and reconciliation, warns against hypocrisy in Papal mass

Pope Francis has emphasised the importance of reconciliation and forgiveness as he celebrated Mass at the Granaries on Sunday.

Referring to the “people of God”, the Pontiff began his homily by praising Malta for its faith. “Here in Malta, that people is numerous and lively, faithful in seeking the Lord through a concrete, lived faith. For this, I thank all of you.”

The Holy Father’s homily used the Gospel story about a woman caught in adultery to issue an invitation to mercy - as well as a subtle warning against hypocrisy.

The sermon, which was met with applause, went on to consider the accusers of the woman in the Gospel passage. “In them, we see a reflection of all those who pride themselves on being righteous, observers of God’s law, decent and respectable people. They disregard their own faults, yet they are very concerned about those of others. They go to Jesus: not with open hearts to hear his words, but “to test him and to have some charge to bring against him”.

“This reveals the inner thoughts of these cultivated and religious people, who know the Scriptures and visit the temple, yet subordinate this to their personal interests and do not resist the evil thoughts brewing in their hearts. In the eyes of the people, they appear to be experts in things of God, yet they fail to recognise Jesus.”

The Pope reminded the faithful that the Gospel passage was a reminder “that at any time our individual and communal religiosity can conceal the worm of hypocrisy and the urge to point the finger at others”.

“Even as we raise banners displaying the cross. How, then, can we prove whether not we are true disciples of the Master? We do so by the way we regard our neighbour and the way we regard ourselves. By the way we regard our neighbour: whether we do this with a look of mercy, as Jesus shows us today, or with a look of judgement, even contempt, like the accusers of the Gospel, who present themselves as God’s defenders but who fail to realise that they are trampling on their sisters and brothers.”

The woman’s accusers were convinced that they had nothing to learn, said the Pope, describing their faith as a facade, “an impressive and solemn exterior, yet they lack interior poverty, the greatest treasure of the human heart. For Jesus, what really counts is openness and docility on the part of those who do not consider themselves secure, but recognize their need for salvation. It is good for us then, whenever we pray, but also whenever we participate in lovely religious services, to ask ourselves if we are truly attuned to the Lord.”

Pope Francis encouraged the Church to become “tireless witnesses of reconciliation,” emphasising divine mercy.

“Today, that woman, who found mercy amid her misery and who went away healed by Jesus’ forgiveness, invites us, as Church, to return to the school of the Gospel, to learn from the God of hope who never ceases to surprise us. If we imitate him, we will not be inclined to focus on condemning sins, but on setting out with love in search of sinners… We will not go back to pointing fingers, but will start listening.”

Floriana was a sea of yellow and white on Sunday morning, as crowds waving the papal flag gathered in anticipation of a Papal Mass celebrated by Pope Francis, as the last day of the Papal visit began.

At 9:15am, before mass started, all the seats at the Floriana Granaries were occupied by members of the public. This did not deter several hundred would-be attendees, who are standing outside the gates, awaiting the arrival of Pope Francis.

The pontiff had an early start on Sunday, holding a private meeting with members of the Jesuit order at the Rabat Apostolic Nunciature.

On Saturday, the Pope visited the shrine of Ta’ Pinu in Gozo, where a prayer meeting was held.

Hymns are being sung by a choir, as what must be hundreds of priests, robed in the Lenten colour purple stream in, in single file, to find their seats on the front rows surrounding the Papal stage, with the mass set to begin shortly.

As the Popemobile arrived, a narrator read a passage from the Acts of the Apostles, recounting the shipwreck of St. Paul on Malta and the miracles he worked whilst on the island.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and his family were also in attendance.

After the Mass, the Pope recited the Angelus prayer and thanked the President of the Republic and the civil and Church authorities who made his visit possible.

He also expressed his gratitude to “all the citizens and faithful of Malta and Gozo for your warm and affectionate welcome.”

“This evening, I will meet some of our migrant brothers and sisters, and then it will be time to return to Rome. I will bring back many memories of the events and conversations of these days. Above all, I will remember many of your faces, as well as the luminous face of Malta!”

“I ask all of you to pray for me, as I will for you. Let us pray for one another. These islands breathe a sense of the People of God. May you continue to do so, mindful that faith grows in joy and is strengthened in giving.”

Addressing the young, he said he wanted to share with them the most beautiful thing in life. “Do you know what it is? It is the joy of giving ourselves completely in love, which makes us free. That joy has a name: it is Jesus. I wish you the beauty of falling in love with Jesus, the God of mercy, who believes in you, dreams with you, loves your lives and will never disappoint you. May the Lord accompany you, and Our Lady keep you.

Let us now pray to her for peace, as we think of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in war-torn Ukraine, which continues to be bombarded. May we be tireless in praying and in offering assistance to those who suffer. Peace be with you!”