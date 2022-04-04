Rex, the dog that saved Mario Galea’s life, dies over the weekend

The dog that saved the life of former Nationalist MP Mario Galea when he was contemplating suicide has died.

It was Galea who announced the passing of Rex, his loyal companion for the past 14 years. Four weeks ago, Galea had recounted during a conference on mental health organised by the Labour Party, how Rex, a Springer Spaniel, had saved his life.

“Rex, my dearly loved dog, who followed me everywhere I go over the last 14 years, has left me,” Galea said in a Facebook post on Monday morning. “Rex taught me unconditional love.”

Galea, a leading voice on mental health awareness had spoken openly about the relationship with his dog, and how it had helped him get over suicidal thoughts.

Speaking during a conference in March, Galea had spoken about his struggle with mental health.

“I planned my own suicide,” Galea had told his audience. “I remember taking walks on my own in Gozo, with my dear dog, scouting for spots where I could commit suicide and ensure an instant death... and then I called my psychiatrist, to tell him I was not only suicidal, but that I was planning my suicide.”

But Galea recounted how he could not bear the thought of leaving Rex behind. “I planned my suicide, but I could not leave my dog alone.”

Galea was diagnosed with depression during his time as an MP. He had served as parliamentary secretary in the Gonzi administration.

Speaking to MaltaToday, the former MP said Rex unfortunately had to be euthanised after suffering from prolonged kidney and blood problems.

He recounted how Rex would even accompany him to his work at the ministry when he was junior minister.

“Thank you for everything Rex. I am indebted to you. I do not know how to live without you. You managed to save my life,” he said in an emotional Facebook post.