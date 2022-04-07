Health warning over Kinder chocolate sweets contaminated with Salmonella

People should not consume Kinder chocolate eggs under the brand name Schoko-Bons because of possible contamination with Salmonella, the health authorities have warned.

It was the trader who flagged the possible contamination to the Environmental Health Directorate and the Public Health Superintendence.

The authorities said people infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between six and 72 hours after infection.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headaches and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The warning concerns Kinder Schoko-Bons sold in packets of 46g and 125g with durability dates between 28 May 2022 and 19 August 2022.

For further information, the public is requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2:30pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected]