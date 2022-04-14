431 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths recorded

431 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Malta, according to data available from the Health Ministry.

There are currently 8,412 active cases of the virus locally. While 431 new cases were reported, 700 patients newly recovered from the virus.

Two new deaths were recorded, totalling 671 COVID-related deaths in Malta since the start of the pandemic.

There is no available data on hospitalisations or the demographic make-up of new cases.