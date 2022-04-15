Maltese towns to celebrate Good Friday with first processions after COVID-19

Holy Week enthusiasts are finally able to commemorate the Passion of Christ in the first Good Friday processions held after the COVID-19 outbreak in Malta.

Good Friday processions are a staple tradition in Maltese culture, marking the end of the 40-day lenten period leading up to Easter Sunday.

Processions are expected across Malta and Gozo, with only the weather a cause for concern for enthusiasts. The traditional processions had to be cancelled in recent years due to COVID-19 restrictions, but are set to return back to normal this year after health authorities lifted most restrictions.

The Good Friday tradition dates back to medieval times, with Christian devotees flooding to village squares around Malta and Gozo to experience the processions.

Men, women and children dressed up as biblical characters usually feature in the procession, while band players lead the way. Some would walk barefoot in the streets with chains tied to their ankles or dragging large wooden crosses.

The processions also include a set of statues depicting the Passion of Christ.