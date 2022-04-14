[WATCH] 'The Lord cannot feed us virtually': Archbishop urges public to attend mass in person

Archbishop Charles Scicluna asked faithful Catholics to take part in church celebrations in person, as opposed to watching or listening to mass through broadcasts.

Scicluna led the solemn commemoration of the Last Supper on Maundy Thursday at St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta. In line with tradition, he washed the feet of people representing the Catholic community, including those who organised Pope Francis's recent visit to Malta.

In his Maundy Thursday message, the Archbishop invited the public to attend mass celebrations physically, despite that such celebrations are now broadcast on television or radio.

Mass became more widely accessible in people's homes during the pandemic, with celebrations broadcast on television, on radio, and sometimes online.

"The Lord cannot feed us virtually," he said, adding that the Lord "does not offer a spectacle but a meal".

His message echoes his Maundy Thursday homily from last year, where he said that Christ "invites us to supper not a television show". It was the second Easter celebrated in the shadow of the pandemic, with all public functions cancelled.

Indeed, churches were closed to the public at the start of the pandemic. Once they re-opened, they had to adopt strict social distancing protocols.

This year, Holy Week celebrations are moving forward without health restrictions. All restrictions on outdoor mass gatherings were lifted last February, while indoor activities remain limited to vaccinated people.