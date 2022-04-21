Not even racing pigeons are safe during hunting season

A flock of racing pigeons came under fire from unknown hunters over the Addolorata Cemetery in Paola in the latest incident that has angered enthusiasts.

Seven racing pigeons are believed to have been injured and one was killed in what appears to have been a deliberate targeting of the birds.

And the illegal act is not an isolated incident, according to Charles Scerri, who is president of the Federation of Racing Pigeon Clubs.

“We experience these problems every time the hunting season opens and over the years we have had several talks with the FKNK to address this issue,” Scerri told MaltaToday when contacted on Thursday.

He said there are several hotspots where racing pigeons have been targeted over the years and these include the Addolorata Cemetery, Delimara, Qormi valley and Għargħur.

Scerri said that he talked to the president of the FKNK this morning, adding the hunting organisation is taking the matter seriously.

“The federation is applying pressure on the FKNK and I know that they are not happy with the situation. Unfortunately, there are a few hunters, or rather idiots, who disregard the law and ignore appeals by their own organisation,” Scerri said.

Racing pigeons are specifically bred for international races and cost money to maintain. Pigeons are transported to Italy from where they are released. The pigeons make their way home to Malta travelling long distances over land and sea. All pigeons are ringed.

“On windy days like today, pigeons fly low and that is when they are often targeted,” Scerri explained. He said police are notified when incidents are flagged by members but the problem is catching someone in the act.

The latest incident has angered racing pigeon enthusiasts, who feel that hunters are betraying them. Racing pigeon clubs had supported the position of hunters during the 2015 referendum on spring hunting.

‘A despicable act’ – FKNK president

FKNK President Lucas Micallef condemned the incident and urged members who have information on the culprits to come forward and report them.

“These are despicable acts perpetrated by irresponsible people who do not deserve to be called hunters. It is already shameful for people to shoot on protected birds let alone on racing pigeons that belong to other enthusiasts like us,” Micallef told MaltaToday.

He ruled out the possibility that the racing pigeons were mistaken for turtle doves. “I can understand an ordinary individual not seeing a difference between a turtle dove and a pigeon but any hunter who is unable to make the distinction is not suited to be called a hunter, so no, this is not a case of mistaking the birds for something else,” Micallef said, insisting this was a vile act.

He said that the FKNK will be carrying out its investigations and anybody identified to have shot on the racing pigeons will “suffer the consequences”.

“The FKNK condemns these acts and just as we did with the killing of protected birds of prey at Delimara this week, any information we receive will be passed on to the police for investigation,” Micallef said.

The spring hunting season opened on Easter Sunday and ends on 30 April. Hunters can only shoot on turtle dove and quail.