COVID-19: One death, 119 new cases

119 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Malta on Sunday, according to data made available by the Health Ministry.

There are 2,825 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

One person died while positive for the virus on Sunday. No data is available on the victim's age or gender.

Active cases are on the decline, after government lifted mask-wearing restrictions.

The Health Ministry announced on Saturday that it will be removing the red and dark-red travel classifications as from Monday 9 May (tomorrow).

People travelling to Malta will still need to prove immunity to the virus, either by showing their vaccine certificate, a certificate of recovery, or a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival, or no more than 24 hours if a rapid test is presented.

Earlier in the week authorities scrapped the passenger locator form, which will no longer need to be presented when entering Malta.