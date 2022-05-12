Ponte Ferries resumes Malta-Sicily catamaran ferry service

Ponte Ferries will resume their catamaran ferry service to Sicily and will shuttle between the Grand Harbour in Valletta and the port of Augusta near Catania.

The company said on Thursday that bookings are now open for May and June when the ferry will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Bookings for the period between July and September will be available at the end of May. From 1 July the catamaran service will operate on a daily basis.

A company spokesperson said: “Ponte Ferries will operate between Wine Wharf quay in Valletta and the port of Augusta, which is located less than five minutes away from the autostrada with quick easy access to Catania, Taormina and Syracuse. We look forward to starting our operations with immediate effect and thank all the parties involved for their continuous support and cooperation.”

Ponte Ferries is the same company that had to delay the launch of the service last year after the Augusta port authorities had not yet given authorisation and had to contend with a second application filed by competitor Virtu Ferries.

The company spokesperson said that Ponte would remain focussed on offering a competitive alternative to haulier and visitors to Sicily.