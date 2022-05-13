Malta must protest Israeli killing of Al Jazeera journalist, PEN tells Borg, Metsola

PEN Malta, the organisation that gathers writers and journalists in the fight for freedom of expression, is asking Malta’s foreign minister Ian Borg to protest in the most vociferous manner possible with the government of Israel, in the wake of the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on 11 May.

The same request was made to Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament.

“We are not satisfied by the explanations given by the Israeli authorities, nor do we feel it is enough to have an investigation of the nature proposed by the Israeli government. We do feel strongly, however, that there needs to be an international independent investigation that establishes the facts to ensure those responsible for this murder are held accountable,” PEN Malta president Immanuel Mifsud said.

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist who worked for Al Jazeera’s Arabic television channel, was hit by an Israeli live bullet on Wednesday morning, according to witnesses, as she covered an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The news shocked Palestinians, for whom Abu Akleh has been a constant presence on Al Jazeera for 25 years.

But, despite showing respect for Abu Akleh’s career, many media organisations were careful to avoid implicating Israel in the killing, despite assertions by Al Jazeera and witnesses who were with her that Abu Akleh had been killed by Israeli forces.

“We understand from your recent declarations that relations with Israel are among your priorities. I hope that in this context you will use all your influence, both directly with Israel, as well as on every other international platform, to condemn this killing, which witnesses point towards the Israeli military,” Mifsud told Borg.

In a tweet after her murder, Borg said he was “shocked by the killing” of the Al Jazeera journalist. “Her death illustrates the dangers faced by journalists daily, particularly in areas of conflict. Malta supports a full, transparent investigation and accountability.”

Deeply shocked by the killing of @AJEnglish journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh. Her death illustrates the dangers faced by journalists daily, particularly in areas of conflict. MT supports a full, transparent investigation and accountability. #worldpressfreedom pic.twitter.com/1uMxiGG49p — Ian Borg (@followianborg) May 11, 2022

However, countries in the West are at pain at requesting an International Criminal Court prosecution for what is tantamount to a war crime.

“Words of condemnation are inadequate when Israel is allowed to break international law repeatedly,” Mifsud said. “The killing of Shireen Abu Akleh is not the first killing of a journalist by the Israeli military.”

Last year, Israel bombed a tower block full of residents and media offices belonging to international organisations, including Al Jazeera and Associated Press.

On 7 April 2018, Israeli soldiers shot and killed photo journalist Yasser Murtaja, 31, in the Gaza Strip, while he was doing his job.

On 13 April 2018, Israeli soldiers killed photo journalist Ahmed Abu Hussein, 24, while he was doing his job.

Since 2018, Israeli security forces committed 140 violations against journalists. More than 30 journalists have been killed since 2000.

In spite of this, Israel is allowed to carry on with impunity, with the total absence of any sanction or action from the international community in Israel’s regard a sign that Abu Akleh’s killing will not find justice.

“As long as governments like ours keep their eyes closed to these serious violations of international law, journalists will keep getting killed for merely telling the inconvenient truth about Israel,” Mifsud said. “I urge you to use all your influence so that Israel stops this attack on freedom of expression and to help ensure justice for the victims of this violence.”