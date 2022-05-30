Fire spreads through Wied Għomor between Swieqi and San Ġwann, several roads closed temporarily

A fire is spreading through Wied Għomor between Swieqi and San Ġwann, forcing traffic officials to close a couple of roads temporarily to traffic.

According to police, reports of a grassfire came in at around 3pm. Members of the Civil Protection Department were already on site to put out the flames.

Several fires have been reported across the valley, dotted along San Ġwann, Pembroke, Swieqi and St Julian's.

One of the roads that have been temporarily closed is Ibraġ road. Residents living in the vicinity have been asked to keep their windows closed.

There have been no reports of injuries resulting from the fire yet.

Additional reporting by Marianna Calleja