Marsaskala school car park remains closed to public as talks are still going on

The government is currently in talks with the Marsaskala council to sign an agreement on the San Ġwakkin primary school underground car park, Education Minister Clifton Grima said.

Grima was answering a parliamentary question put forward by Nationalist MP Graziella Galea on when the car park will be made available to the public.

The Education Minister gave no time frame as to when these talks would conclude or when the car park would be available for use by residents.

The primary school opened in January 2019 but three years on residents have no access to the parking facility despite the government having promised it would be available to ease parking problems in the area.

So far, no plausible explanation has been given for the lack of use of the parking facilities in this locality. A similar situation existed in St Paul's Bay, where the new primary school had a large underground car park that remained unused.

However, the St Paul's Bay car park is now expected to be opened for the public in July.