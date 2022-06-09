Malta to push for stronger human rights if elected to Security Council, Borg tells Guterres

Malta will continue to work to promote the strengthening of human rights if elected to the United Nations Security Council, Foreign Minister Ian Borg told the UN Secretary-General in New York.

Borg said Malta believed in the importance of a multilateral forum such as the UN and in multilateralism in his meeting with António Guterres.

Malta's bid to join the Security Council will be decided today. The two-year mandate starting in 2023, would see Malta join nine other non-permanent members of the Security Council.

Malta, Switzerland, Ecuador, Japan and Mozambique are in the running, although the countries are divided on a regional basis and both Malta and Switzerland are likely to make it given that there are two vacancies from the Western European bloc. Malta still need the support of two-thirds of the member states of the general assembly, which equates to a minimum of 129 votes from the 193 UN member states.

Secretary-General António Guterres said, “Malta is a country with an exemplary relationship with the United Nations, and I look forward to strengthening our cooperation.”

During his visit to New York, Borg continued with further meetings, including with Mozambican Foreign Minister Verónica Macamo. Both sides agreed on the need for more cooperation, also in view of the strong values that the two countries hold in terms of multilateralism.

Borg also met with Portuguese Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho on the occasion of World Oceans Day. Malta and Portugal are two nations surrounded by the sea; therefore, discussions were developed on the need to make a greater commitment to climate change and peace and security at sea and in the surrounding oceans.

Borg also held a meeting with Judge Carmel Lino Agius who in 2018 was appointed President of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals, whereby Borg thanked him for his work and service.

The minister also with Abdulla Shahid, serving as the President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly and Minister for Public Administration of Ecuador Ivan Correa.

Borg also met with Swiss President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis, with whom he also had a phone call a few days ago.