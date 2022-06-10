Government launches public consultation for National Social Vision for Malta

A new social vision for Malta will tackle various realities, including those afflicting victims of exploitation, migrants, people identifying as LGBTIQ+ and families.

The document outlining the way forward was released today for public consultation by Family Minister Michael Falzon, who said the aim was to improve the well-being of people.

Falzon said the vision for the future of Malta is based on the social realities that people on the island are facing and shape where society should go in the future.

The document focuses on 11 key themes that represent different stages of life and different aspects of society.

The themes are: poverty and social exclusion, families, childhood, youth, old age, substance abuse, betting and other behaviour, reintegration of former criminals, people with disabilities, people identifying as LGBTIQ +, violence, abuse and exploitation, and migration.

“Each theme recognises the existing challenges and proposes various goals to strengthen each respective area so that everyone in society has a better life,” Research, Policy and Operations Divisions Director General Denise Fiorentino said.

For example, Fiorentino explained that when it came to the family section, the vision mentions three main goals. The first is an appropriate provision to families with the support services, environment, skills and abilities needed to address the challenges with strategies and action plans.

The second goal is to create a supportive environment for families, particularly during the years of parenting, lifelong learning and the promotion of work-life balance.

The third goal in this area is to design appropriate policies that reflect the diversity of the ever-changing family.

Falzon said that this vision complements existing strategies and creates initiatives that reflect the ambitions and most significant challenges that worry people.

The minister mentioned the burdens and cost of living and said the government was committed to help people meet these challenges.

The public consultation is open until 8 July.