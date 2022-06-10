Used cars lobby group to carry out random checks on members after mileage racket revelations

The Used Vehicle Importers Association has unanimously agreed to implement stricter measures following revelations surrounding a racket on Japanese-imported cars.

“After suspending two of its members who have allegedly been found to have sold tampered vehicles, the council of the Used Vehicle Importers Association has unanimously agreed to implement stricter measures in order to ensure that such instances do not transpire in the future,” UVIA secretary general Albert Fenech said.

MaltaToday revealed how Rokku Autodealer and Tal-Qasab Autosales are behind the racket that saw hundreds of customers cheated when purchasing Japanese imported second-hand cars. The dealers tampered with the vehicle mileage and used forged certificates to get Transport Malta's seal of approval.

After the revelations, UVIA suspended the two dealerships involved in the racket.

Fenech said the association has always stressed that its members should pursue the best quality standards and requirements both for the sake of the consumer and the reputation of genuine members alike.

“One of the said measures is that, apart from the current due diligence process that is already in place, the association will commit to introduce a yearly random check on members with the aim of ensuring that they are being compliant with the respective standards,” he said.

“This will serve as an internal audit exercise to make sure that members of the association are genuine, trustworthy and compliant with the relevant laws applicable to car dealerships.”

Additionally, the UVIA will also meet members individually to make sure that such issues would not be faced in the future, and to make sure that all members are compliant with UVIA standards and are trustworthy.

READ ALSO: Japanese car import racket victims urged to file report with consumer authority

“As the official representative of vehicle importers, UVIA encourages any person who has been subjected to tampered mileage to report the importer to the respective authorities, including the consumers authority, the Malta Police Force, and Transport Malta,” he said.

He said the UVIA condemns such actions, which “unfortunately is resulting in negative reputation” to other car dealers which have always acted diligently and genuinely. “The UVIA Council will be meeting its members in the next days to communicate the above-mentioned measures and establish a robust process, in accordance and consultation with the respective authorities.”

The association will also be launching an educational campaign to educate the public on how to verify the mileage of a used Japan imported vehicle.

“The association feels that the alleged actions of the suspended members have prejudiced the market at large and that genuine members, who exercise their going concern in a diligent manner, have faced severe difficulties when competing with the members that have been suspended,” he said.

Transport Malta distances itself from racket

In an official comment to the Times of Malta, the transport authority said it has no responsibility in the scam, insisting it relies on official documentation provided by the police and customs officials.

“Transport Malta (TM) does not inspect any vehicles coming from non-EU countries including Japan,” it said. “The role of TM is to register such vehicles with the documents submitted by the motor dealer which include customs and police verifications including a passed VRT test. The Malta Police Force has the full support and cooperation of the ministry and Transport Malta during the investigation on the matter which is ongoing.”

Despite the denial, Transport Malta still has access to the JEVIC database which has the original certification inputted into it by Japanese inspectors. The database is publicly accessible as well but no cross-verification is done when car dealers present the paperwork.

Nationalist Party calls out shortcomings by authorities

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the Nationalist Party said shortcomings by the authorities have been exposed by the case. The statement was signed by transport spokesperson Adrian Delia and consumer affairs spokesperson Rebekah Cilia.

“PN calls on the authorities that while legal steps should be taken, the law requires a fair and viable solution should be found for those who have suffered from this alleged fraud,” Delia said. “For many the car is the second largest investment in their lifetime.”

READ ALSO: Used car racket victims left fuming: ‘What are we supposed to do now?’