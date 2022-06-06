Japanese car import racket victims urged to file report with consumer authority

Victims of two car dealers who sold vehicles with tampered mileage are being urged to contact the consumer authority with details of their case as their number balloons.

The appeal was made by Consumer Protection Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and the association representing used car importers.

It is understood that hundreds of consumers have been cheated when they were sold cars with low mileage that had been tampered with.

Farrugia Portelli called on people who have found evidence of tampering on their Japanese-imported cars’ odometer to file a complaint with the Consumer Affairs Authority. Consumers can file an online complaint or call 8007 4400.

In a Facebook post, Farrugia Portelli said the necessary documentation including proof of sale, the auto dealer’s name and any other Transport Malta issued documents must be included.

She said any further investigation will be carried out with the provided information.

In an exclusive report on Sunday, MaltaToday revealed how hundreds of consumers were sold second-hand Japanese cars with tampered mileage gauges, in a racket involving at least two car dealerships.

On Monday, this newspaper confirmed that the dealers under the spotlight are Rokku Autodealer of Għaxaq, operated by Roderick Vella, and Tal-Qasab Autosales of Qormi, operated by brothers Chris Spiteri and Alex Spiteri.

Following MaltaToday’s report on Sunday, the Used Vehicles Importers Association (UVIA) said it had suspended the two car dealerships involved in the racket.

Albert Fenech, secretary-general of UVIA has told MaltaToday the association will be meeting all its members individually, to ensure that their reputation remains untarnished.

“UVIA also encourages any car owners with suspicions pursuant to what is being alleged in the media, to verify their odometer readings and to speak to the authorities if any odometer tampering is suspected,” Fenech said.

The police are also investigating the matter and people have been urged to file a report on discrepancies in odometer readings at their nearest police station.

MaltaToday was first to report on the racket, with hundreds of consumers having been sold second-hand Japanese cars with tampered mileage gauges.

Cars bought from Japanese bidding markets on the cheap because of their high mileage, would then be sold in Malta with the dashboard gauge showing low mileage.

An exercise carried out by MaltaToday on a sample of 18 cars flagged by multiple industry sources, shows discrepancies ranging between 30,000km and 130,000km between the original mileage and the one registered in Malta.

