Health authorities in renewed push for pensioners to take second booster shot as COVID-19 cases soar

With COVID-19 cases on Sunday hitting 315, Chris Fearne says fresh invitation will be issued to people aged 65 and over to receive their second booster shot

kurt_sansone
20 June 2022, 11:19am
by Kurt Sansone
People aged 65 and over who missed their appointment to get the second COVID booster shot will be issued a fresh invitation
Pensioners who missed their appointment to receive the second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot will receive another invitation next week, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

He said in a tweet on Monday that the current rise in community transmission of COVID-19 was caused by an Omicron variant, underlining the importance of “maintaining high levels of immunity”.

COVID-19 cases have been rising consistently over the past month, with 315 positive cases being reported on Sunday. However, the number of people dying after testing positive for the virus has remained low.

The Omicron XE variant was detected in Malta at the start of June and although more infectious than previous variants it is not more severe.

The second booster dose is being offered for free to all those aged 65 and over. The rollout of the second booster shot started in April for those aged over 80 and with immunity issues. The age was gradually lowered and last month the booster dose started being offered to those aged 65 and over.

However, vaccine hesitancy setting in as the country returned to normality, the health authorities are renewing efforts to get more elderly people boosted with the second shot.

