Health authorities in renewed push for pensioners to take second booster shot as COVID-19 cases soar

Pensioners who missed their appointment to receive the second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot will receive another invitation next week, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

He said in a tweet on Monday that the current rise in community transmission of COVID-19 was caused by an Omicron variant, underlining the importance of “maintaining high levels of immunity”.

COVID-19 cases have been rising consistently over the past month, with 315 positive cases being reported on Sunday. However, the number of people dying after testing positive for the virus has remained low.

The omicron #variant driven rise in community #covid transmission underlines the importance of maintaining high levels of immunity. Next week the #Health Dept will be sending out new immunization dates to 65+ residents who missed their first appointment for the 2nd #booster dose. — Chris Fearne (@chrisfearne) June 20, 2022

The Omicron XE variant was detected in Malta at the start of June and although more infectious than previous variants it is not more severe.

The second booster dose is being offered for free to all those aged 65 and over. The rollout of the second booster shot started in April for those aged over 80 and with immunity issues. The age was gradually lowered and last month the booster dose started being offered to those aged 65 and over.

However, vaccine hesitancy setting in as the country returned to normality, the health authorities are renewing efforts to get more elderly people boosted with the second shot.