Repubblika express concern over high-profile police inspector’s resignation

Civil society NGO Repubblika has expressed its concern about the hurdles hindering the police’s fight against corruption.

“The octopus’ long tentacles of corruption are working in various ways,” the NGO said.

Repubblika was reacting to the resignation of police inspector Anthony Scerri, who has been tasked with working several high-profile corruption cases in Malta.

The Times of Malta reported on Sunday that Scerri, has resigned from his post in the corps, after he became “disillusioned with life” within the police ranks.

Scerri led inquiries which included a search on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s property in January, the investigation into Ryan Schembri’s alleged crimes, and the magisterial inquiry into the Vitals hospital deal.

The NGO described the reports as “shocking”. “It is equally shocking that it seems that the reason which led to this resignation is the current situation in the Police Force.”

It said the police and the Attorney General's Office are not being given the needed resources to carry out their investigations.

The NGO said that Scerri’s resignation also signals a new obstacle in the prosecution of former European commissioner John Dalli.

Dalli stands accused of trading in influence and attempted bribery over an alleged €60 million bribe requested by his former aide Silvio Zammit to lift an EU-wide ban on snus tobacco.