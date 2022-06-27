Malta election cost €8.5 million

The Electoral Commission spent €6.6 million organising the March general election, according to an election report tabled in parliament on Monday.

However, another €1.9 million were spent to subsidise low cost tickets provided by Air Malta so that overseas voters could come to vote. The report says that 1,952 voters and their dependents took advantage of the €90 tickets.

A breakdown of expenses shows that the bulk of expenses related to the remuneration of various personnel hired for the election.

The recruitment of assistant electoral commissioners and other election staff cost €1.5 million, while the hiring of temporary services, including members of the disciplinary forces cost €1.9 million.

Remuneration due to Electoral Office employees cost €192,000, while utilities and maintenance works cost €896,000.

The report said COVID-related measures cost €332,000.

The election was held on 26 March, returning the Labour Party back to government with a landslide victory.

Air Malta flights

Malta does not have postal voting and does not allow voters abroad to vote in embassies, which leads to the more expensive option of giving people the chance to travel to Malta.

Air Malta issues subsidised air tickets that cost €90, inclusive of taxes. The report says that 53% of voters who returned to vote came from London and 23% from Brussels. Another 24% came from various countries where Air Malta operates.

These subsidised flights cost taxpayers €1,931,000.