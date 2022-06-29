Żonqor land should have never been conceded – PN

The Nationalist Party said that the Żonqor land in Marsaskala, should have never taken away from the public and conceded to the American University of Malta.

Parliament had approved the transfer of the ODZ land in Żonqor to Jordanian development company Sadeen, for the development of a 4,000-student campus.

After years of controversy, government reqacquired the land, in exchange for campus expansion at Smart City.

In a statement, MPs Rebekah Cilia and Darren Carabott said that the party always worked to keep the Żonqor land for the use and enjoyment by the Maltese people.

“It was the Nationalist Party that from the beginning insisted that this land remain untouched by the failed project since its inception,” they said.

PN critiqued the government for “compensating” AUM with another land, saying it could never be in favour of action that benefits those “that have not honoured their obligations”.