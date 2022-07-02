Activists tell Victoria Buttigieg to 'pack up and go'

On Friday evening, Occupy Justice activists left a bunch of suitcases outside the Attorney General’s office telling her to 'pack up and go', in a symbolic protests against the recent blunder which led to a bribery acquittal for Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers.

Charles Mercieca and Gianluca Caruana Curran had been charged by the police of attempting to bribe Times of Malta journalist Ivan Martin by handing him hundreds of euros at the end of a meeting at their Valletta office.

They were however cleared of the charges after the magistrate ruled the relevant offence was not properly indicated by the Attorney General, Victoria Buttigieg.

IĠM called on the Attorney General to shoulder responsibility for the bungle that qualified the criminal offence wrongly, forcing the magistrate to clear the lawyers of attempted bribery.

“Malta urgently needs competent, independent, and courageous people in key positions who are prepared to do their job without fear or favour,” the activists wrote in a memo to Buttigieg.

They told the AG that she had proven herself on numerous occasions to be “completely unable or unwilling to do what needs to be done and are utterly unworthy of the crucial seat you occupy.”

“You are failing Malta at a critical point in her history, and we've had enough. Pack your bags and go.”

They said they expected, deserved and demanded better.

