PGT splits PN: Adrian Delia breaks ranks with Bernard Grech on embryo genetic testing

Former Opposition leader Adrian Delia broke ranks with his successor Bernard Grech after insisting that he is wholly against embryo genetic testing.

Delia posted to Facebook on Sunday morning saying that "I believe in in life [and] I believe that the value of life is inalienable".

"A test on an unfertilised female egg would not put anyone's life in danger. Genetic testing on embryos would," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Grech said during a telephone interview that the parliamentary group had reached a common position and decided to vote in favour of IVF reforms after several amendments were passed at committee stage.

But Delia's vocal stance on the issue reveals fault lines among the party's parliamentary members, especially between the more conservative and liberal voices in the party.

PN MP Alex Borg also took to Facebook to make clear his pro-life views. "I believe that by all possible means those who wish to have children should have all the help and means to celebrate the gift of life," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"This is unless we are in no way endangering life in any way, even in its infancy," he continued.

Party leader Bernard Grech had announced that his party will support the introduction of preimplantation genetic testing (PGTM) for monogenic disorders, but urged the government to make polar body testing (PBT) on female oocytes an option for those with a moral objection to PGT.

However, the protocol tabled in parliament as part of the Bill already mentions PBT as an option alongside PGT.

Before this, Grech had hinted that the party might not support embryo genetic testing as proposed by government in amendments to the law.

He had admitted that he did not like certain amendments that are not necessarily linked to IVF, such as "the selection embryos".

