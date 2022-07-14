PN deputy leader election on 30 July

Alex Perici Calascione has formally submitted his nomination for the post of deputy leader with the election slated for the 30 July.

He was the only candidate who showed an interest in the post and could submit his nomination after he was cleared by the party following a due diligence process.

Perici Calascione, 60, previously occupied the role of president of the PN executive and had also been the party treasurer. He was a candidate in the last general election and also contested the European Parliament election in 2009.

He will need to garner an absolute majority of votes among councillors to be declared elect, a feat that is a foregone conclusion.

The Nationalist Party said the election will now be held on Saturday 30 July between 8am and 4pm at PN HQ in Malta and 8am and 1pm at the Sannat sub headquarters in Gozo.

Early voting will take place on Saturday 23 July in Malta alone and Monday 25 July in Malta and Gozo.