Traffic gridlock around Msida, Pietà due to start of Independence Road resurfacing

Motorists have been advised to avoid the Msida area as a massive traffic gridlock had ocurred due to works in the surrounding towns.

Between 25 July 2022 and 11 August 2022, parts of the northbound carriageway of L-Indipendenza Road, from Floriana to Pieta, will be closed for maintenance and resurfacing works.

Delays were reported around Marina Street.

Infrastructure Malta said motorists should follow diversion signs to nearby alternative routes, including Sa Maison Hill.