Triq l-Indipendenza works to continue up until 11 August

Works on Independence Avenue in Pietà are to continue at all hours of the day, including at night, in order to be completed within the scheduled period before 11 August.

After gridlock hit the Floriana, Pietà and Msida thoroughfares yesterday, Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta said the two regulators had worked together to reduce the inconvenience created earlier today by opening new temporary lanes.

The works being carried out by the agency in this street and its surroundings have been planned for after the school season, and so as not to clash with mass activities that were scheduled throughout the past few weeks on the Floriana Granaries.

But the road closure has resulted in very slow-moving traffic in other various parts of the island and is negatively impacting public transport routes, reliability and punctuality. A diversion is in place affecting all routes serving bus stops Pieta-1059 and “Bombi-1-1060 in the direction towards Valletta. Route buses coming from Msida or Ta’ Xbiex are being diverted by turning left onto Xatt it-Tiben and proceeding onto Triq Sa Maison, then continuing towards Valletta, affecting all buses operating the following routes: 13, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 24, 25, 31, 32, 35, 41, 43, 44, 45, 46, 48, 49, 50, 54, 56, 238, 250, 260, N13 and TD13.

After resurfacing the lane in the direction to Valletta last year, in the past few weeks the agency has completed necessary works on underground services, including strengthening of a new anti-flooding in these areas and new electricity cables.

In the coming days, Infrastructure Malta will complete this project by strengthening the foundations of the lane in the direction of Tal-Pietà and re-paving it with asphalt.

The phase that started today is planned to be finished by the end of this week, while the entire project is planned to be finished before 11 August.