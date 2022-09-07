menu

‘Help me find Max’: Partially blind boy’s dog goes missing

karl_azzopardi
7 September 2022, 3:19pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Puttinu Cares are requesting the public’s help in finding a missing dog belonging to a boy who had Leukaemia and suffers from partial blindness.

Max, a male golden retriever, is chipped but has no collar. He was last seen in the area of Hal Far.

The dog is very friendly and trained to be a guide dog.

Anyone who spots Max should call on 99465576, 99550292 or 79331912.

A reward will be given to anyone who finds the dog.

