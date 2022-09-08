menu

[WATCH] Man filmed on top of moving bus in Pietà

Malta Public Transport have reported the incident to the police

karl_azzopardi
8 September 2022, 11:34am
by Karl Azzopardi

A video doing the rounds on social media shows a man on top of a moving Malta Public Transport bus.

The video, uploaded by JeanCarl Cassar, shows the man with an orange t-shirt, white pants and a black backpack standing up on top of the moving vehicle as it passes through the streets on Msida.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Cassar said the man was spotted at around 8:55am on Thursday morning. He said the man was seen getting off the bus’s roof shortly after.

A Malta Public Transport spokesperson said the incident has been reported to the police.

Questions over whether the individual has been identified have been sent to police.

