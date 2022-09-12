€3 million aid scheme targeted at local farmers hit by high fertiliser prices

Around 6,000 farmers across Malta and Gozo will be able to tap into a new aid scheme aimed at alleviating high fertiliser costs.

The €3 million scheme was announced on Monday afternoon by Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo with Louisa Formosa, Director for Payments within the Agricultural and Rural Payments Agency (ARPA).

Refalo detailed the significant rise in production expenses felt by local farmers, particularly with the rising cost of fertilisers.

Formosa explained that the aid will be given in the form of vouchers that can be used by farmers to purchase fertilisers.

The vouchers will only be redeemable in identified establishments. Formosa said that the agency already issued a call for interest for suppliers of fertilisers to join the scheme.

The scheme will be available to formers who are already benefiting from other national schemes issued in recent months. More information can be obtained by email at [email protected] or by calling 22926148.