Ian Borg wants EU to ensure ‘sustainability’ of Ukraine assistance

It would be wise for the EU to ensure the “sustainability” of assistance being given to Ukraine, Ian Borg has been quoted telling his European counterparts.

The Foreign Minister was attending a meeting of EU foreign ministers on the fringes of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Borg was quoted in a Department of Information statement released on Tuesday, advocating unity within the bloc in the face of the Ukraine war.

But Borg also called for a “deep analysis” of the situation and how this could be best addressed “without causing economic, social and cultural hardship to Europeans”.

He said it would be wise for the EU to dialogue with the “Russian community”, in particular that which is opposed to the war.

“These are equally an essential part of the narrative of those opposed to those who are supporting and financing the barbaric acts we are witnessing,” Borg said.

The statement said that the meeting noted that Malta will be the only EU country, apart from France, to serve as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2023. France is a permanent member of the UN’s top decision-making body.

“Malta fully believes in the principles of the United Nations and furthermore, as members of the United Nations Security Council, we are committed to continue pushing forward the values of peace and security,” Borg said.