Woman charged with bribery after handing cash to TM official to speed up test process

A woman who handed money to a Transport Malta offical told police that she got in touch with him was to "speed up the process" of getting her nephew a driver's license.

Maria Assunta Camilleri appeared before the court on Monday and was charged with bribery of a public official and trading in influence. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecuting inspector Wayne Borg had referred to the 36-year-old when giving testimony in separate hearings against Clint Mansueto, a former director of Transport Malta, and two of his former colleagues, Raul Antonio Pace and Philip Endrick Zammit.

All three had entered a not guilty plea to their alleged involvement in a scheme whereby public servants and private citizens would solicit assistance for specific candidates to pass their driving tests.

"Marcus Galdes" was one of the applicants. According to Inspector Borg, Camilleri contacted Mansueto with an offer of money to ensure that her nephew gets his driver's license.

On August 19, 2021, Camilleri and Mansueto exchanged texts for the first time. They talked on the phone until February 2022. In one of the texts they hinted towards a €50 payment.

Camilleri informed Mansueto in one of the texts about her nephew Marcus and his impending driving theory test.

Galdes' name was noted as "important" next to a February date in one of Mansueto's diaries that investigators obtained.

The court was informed that Mansueto mentioned Camilleri once again in a conversation with a driving examiner.

However, when questioned by police, Camilleri asserted that she had spoken to Mansueto "solely and simply" to "speed up the procedure" since it was crucial for her nephew to get his license.

She acknowledged that she gave Mansueto €50 each time they chatted, but she stated that she did so voluntarily as a gesture of gratitude.

She said that Mansueto had never requested payment.

Investigators identified another message Mansueto got from Camilleri days after her nephew passed the test while looking through the data on his phone.

Camilleri inquired about Mansueto's receipt of the letter she had sent him in that message.

However, when questioned about it, the woman claimed she couldn't remember ever seeing such an envelope.

The evidence included printed copies of discussions from Mansueto's phone that included Camilleri as well as a copy of the accused's statement.

The case continues next month in front of Magistrate Gabriella Vella.

Inspector Wayne Borg prosecuted. Lawyers Abigail Caruana Vella and Gary Cauchi assisted on behalf of the Attorney General’s office.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared as defence counsel.