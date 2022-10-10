Food warning on ice cream cups due to possible traces of pesticide

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued an alert for Haagen-Dazs Favorite Selection Mini Cups as the product may contain traces of pesticide.

The directorate issued the alert on Monday evening, warning the public not to consume the product due to possible traces of ethylene oxide.

The product in question is the Haagen-Dazs Favorite Selection Mini Cups with a durability date 07/04/2023 and lot number 70423.

For further information, the public can contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2:30pm by calling telephone number 21337333 or by sending an email to [email protected].