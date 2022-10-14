Moviment Graffitti wants 'sham sheep farm' demolished

Moviment Graffitti filed an enforcement request with the Planning Authority demanding that “a sham sheep farm” be demolished.

The NGO said the site should be reverted back to its original state at the developer’s expense.

Graffitti explained that since the original planning application was approved in 2019, environmental organisations, the media and the general public have chronicled the construction of this massive structure in the middle of an entirely rural Outside Development Zone (ODZ).

The farm was built in Wied tal-Ħżejjen, which features ecologically important fresh water habitats.

Many observers were left baffled at how a two-storey structure, with reception areas and a swimming pool on its roof, was approved by the Planning Authority on the pretext of being a sheep farm.

However, the farm owners have now filed a planning request to add a house, a store, guest rooms, and other commercial areas to the farm.

“Using deceit and lies to destroy an ecologically sensitive area for profit is an environmental crime of the highest degree,” Graffitti said.

The group called for the investigation of all those responsible for issuing the first permit – from the developers to the authorities and boards involved – in order to “bring them to justice for the crimes committed.”

The NGO said that it has been clear from the start that this was not a genuine sheep farm; it is impossible that those who evaluated this application did not recognise this obvious fact too.