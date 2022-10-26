Elderly motorcyclist grievously injured after crashing in parked car

A 73-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised with grievous injuries on Wednesday morning after crashing into a parked car, the police said.

The accident happened at 6am in Triq Birżebbuġa, Birżebbuġa. The man, who lives in the same locality, lost control of his Piaggio motorcycle and crashed into a parked Ford Fiesta.

He was certified as having suffered grievous injuries at Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

Man run over in Hamrun

In a separate accident on Tuesday night, an 18-year-old Syrian from Fgura was run over in Hamrun’s main road.

The accident happened at 9pm and the teenager was run over by an Opel Corsa driven by a 24-year-old man from Msida.

The victim was treated on site by a medical team and was certified as having suffered serious injuries upon admission to Mater Dei Hospital.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli is conducting an inquiry, while police investigations are ongoing.

These two accidents come on the back of two road accident fatalities on Tuesday and a third fatality over the weekend.