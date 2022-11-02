Minister’s father was ‘go-to guy’ to influence heritage watchdog’s advice, PN MP claims

Updated at 7:10pm with Owen Bonnici reaction

The father of Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi was the ‘go-to guy’ for architects seeking a favourable recommendation for planning permits from the heritage watchdog, Julie Zahra claimed.

The Nationalist MP was speaking in parliament on Wednesday evening in the debate on the financial estimates for the culture and heritage ministry.

Zahra claimed that Joe Zrinzo, who was until recently a member of the Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee, was the person that architects approached to try and influence decisions of the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage.

The CHAC was set up in 2016 and acts as an advisory body to the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage. The superintendence is one of the stakeholders that gives recommendations on certain planning permits.

Zahra said the government had no qualms to appoint Joe Zrinzo to the CHAC, describing him as a government insider.

“Up to a few weeks ago, one of your own, an insider, precisely the father of the minister responsible for planning, had an important role in this committee whose job is to advise the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage on development applications. And I am informed, Mr Speaker… that Joseph Zrinzo, minister Zrinzo Azzopardi’s father, was the go-to guy for many architects to influence the recommendation of the superintendence,” Zahra said.

She accused government of disrespecting the institutions when it appointed its own people rather than those who had the necessary qualifications or experience.

Owen Bonnici reacts

Reacting to Zahra’s allegations, the culture minister said he had nominated Joe Zrinzo to the CHAC, but had opted to remove him from the board after his son, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, was made Planning Minister following this year’s general election.

“I felt he need to be moved to the European Films board,” Bonnici said. “I cannot understand the criticism made against him.”