[WATCH] No timeframe yet for cannabis associations

Reforms parliamentary secretary Rebecca Buttigieg has refused to give a detailed timeline on when cannabis associations will start operating.

“This is a complex sector and I am interested in doing things properly. We will issue our proposals soon,” she said when questioned by MaltaToday.

Last year, Malta became the first country in the EU to officially legalise recreational cannabis use. The law allows possession of up to 7g of cannabis and the growing of four plants at home. It also provides for regulated clubs from where cannabis can be sold to registered members.

But despite the legal framework, the cannabis authority is yet to issue licensing for the operation of cannabis authorities, meaning users can either grow their own cannabis, or buy from the black market.

The reforms junior minister said that since the law was enacted, it has brought about a “massive change”.

“This is a complex sector. We have given the authority all the resources it needs to issue the licensing. In the last months we have worked to ensure a framework for the criteria defined by law is created,” she said.

Buttigieg did not give a detailed timeline on when licensing will start being issued by the cannabis authority.

“I am convinced we will reach our goals,” she said.