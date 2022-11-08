menu

Post-budget conference cost taxpayers just over €14,000, PM confirms

€14,337 were spent on a post-budget press conference outside of Castille

marianna_calleja
8 November 2022, 7:08pm
by Marianna Calleja
The government paid Que Sound Ltd €6,037, iCan €5,300 and Nexos €3,000
The government paid Que Sound Ltd €6,037, iCan €5,300 and Nexos €3,000

The post-budget press conference held outside the Auberge de Castille by government, cost taxpayers just over €14,000, according to the information given by the Prime Minister in parliament.

Robert Abela told parliament that three quotations were sought for the event which came after an almost three-hour budget speech by finance minister. Abela was replying to a question by Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia.

Questioned by Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia, on how much was the total expense of the said event, Robert Abela answered with a written reply.
Questioned by Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia, on how much was the total expense of the said event, Robert Abela answered with a written reply.

The government paid Que Sound Ltd €6,037, iCan €5,300 and Nexos €3,000 for their services.

The news conference was addressed by the prime minister, his deputy Chris Fearne and Clyde Caruana.

Reacting to the expense, Caruana Cilia criticised what he described as "a wasteful expense" at a time when the country is being told to tighten its belts.

“This is not acceptable,” Caruana Cilia said, while insisting that the squandering of public funds must stop.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.