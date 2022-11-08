Post-budget conference cost taxpayers just over €14,000, PM confirms

The post-budget press conference held outside the Auberge de Castille by government, cost taxpayers just over €14,000, according to the information given by the Prime Minister in parliament.

Robert Abela told parliament that three quotations were sought for the event which came after an almost three-hour budget speech by finance minister. Abela was replying to a question by Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia.

The government paid Que Sound Ltd €6,037, iCan €5,300 and Nexos €3,000 for their services.

The news conference was addressed by the prime minister, his deputy Chris Fearne and Clyde Caruana.

Reacting to the expense, Caruana Cilia criticised what he described as "a wasteful expense" at a time when the country is being told to tighten its belts.

“This is not acceptable,” Caruana Cilia said, while insisting that the squandering of public funds must stop.