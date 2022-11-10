Tourism to Malta still below pre-pandemic levels - NSO

Statistics by the National Statistics Office show Malta’s inbound tourism in September is still below pre-pandemic levels.

Figures published by the NSO reveal tourism to Malta in September of 2022 increased by 42% compared to the same month in 2021 (162,281), with 249,106 total arrivals.

The number of tourists which visited Malta in September 2019, stood at 287,461. During 2020, the pandemic year, 50,359 tourists visited the country.

Statistics also reveal that 223,714 inbound tourists visited Malta for holiday purposes, while 14,666 tourists came for business purposes in September of this year.

Total nights spent by inbound tourists to Malta surpassed 1.9 million, an increase of 44% over 2021. 82% of inbound tourists chose to spend their nights in rented accommodation establishments, such as hotels.

The total expenditure for 2022 was 51% more than that of 2021, surpassing €250 million. Meanwhile, the average expenditure of each tourist per night surpassed €128.

The largest share of tourists was aged between 25 and 44 (38.9%), followed by the 45-64 age bracket (28.1 %).

Italian, French and German residents made up 34.7% of tourists.