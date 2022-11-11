Government studying Miżieb court ruling that struck down hunters’ guardianship deal

Government will study the court judgment that revoked the Miżieb guardianship deal with hunting organisation, FKNK, before moving forward on any new agreement, Miriam Dalli said.

The Environment Minister, however, did remark that it was her preference to ensure the area remains open to the public as it has always been.

“I am under the impression that it has always been open for the public… I would prefer if it remains accessible to the public, which is what we do with these types of guardianship agreements,” the minister told reporters on Friday when asked whether the areas should be fully accessible to the public.

Dalli said the government will be studying the court’s ruling and abide by it.

She gave her comments after presiding over an agreement with Nature Trust to manage the Romeo Romano Gardens in Santa Venera.

On Wednesday, the Appeals Court ruled that a land deal between the government and FKNK in 2020 granting the hunting group stewardship of the wooded areas in Miżieb and l-Aħrax was “null and without effect” since it had not been carried out according to the formalities of the law.

The decision delivered by Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff came months after the Administrative Review Tribunal rejected objections to the deal made by several environmental NGOs.

The deal designated the two large areas in the north of Malta as hunting zones to be administered by the FKNK. The public enjoyed full access to the areas with restrictions during the hunting seasons.

The agreement had been signed in October 2020 between the Lands Authority and the FKNK in the presence of no less than four Cabinet members – ministers Ian Borg, Aaron Farrugia and Clint Camilleri, and parliamentary secretary Chris Agius. The media had not been invited for the signing ceremony.

Reacting to the court ruling, the FKNK said it expects the government to follow through with its commitment to formalise its stewardship of the two areas.