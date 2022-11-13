Ian Borg: Climate change will be Malta’s top priority in UN Security Council

Malta’s priority in the United Nations Security Council will be climate change, Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg said.

“Malta considers the subject of climate change as a very important one and as one of the members of the United Nations Security Council, Malta will be giving it priority and will work towards seeing that it is addressed in the best possible way,” he said.

Borg was addressing a discussion panel as part of the Paris Peace Forum on behalf of the Maltese government.

He said Malta is placing a strong emphasis on the impact of sea level rise on international security and peace.

“It is essential that in these moments we continue to show the value of solidarity, as Malta is doing through the 'Islands for Islands' initiative that was announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela,” he told those present.

He stated Malta aims to double its contribution to the International Climate Fund in the near future. At the end of his address, Borg continued to explain about the crisis the globe is experiencing and how this is not only a threat to the environment but also, “and to a higher degree”, to the livelihood of people.

Malta will sit on the UN Security Council next year after it secured 97% of the vote at the UN General Assembly held in New York earlier this year.

Malta will serve a two-year term as a non-permanent member of the council, which is one of the UN’s highest organs.