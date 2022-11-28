PN takes up anti-abortion battle cry, calls on Maltese to ‘stop Robert Abela’

The Nationalist Party has described a government proposal to introduce exceptions to Malta’s strict anti-abortion law as a "moment of truth" for the Maltese.

In a reincarnation of Eddie Fenech Adami’s famous rallying cry after the 1981 election when he proclaimed that the "hour of truth" had arrived ('is-siegħa tal-verità') at a time when the overriding issue was democracy, the PN is now trying to rally people against what it describes as government’s drive "to introduce abortion".

The debate in parliament is expected to start on Tuesday afternoon with the PN parliamentary group having already come out against the Bill.

The PN called on those who believe in the value of life to make their voices heard against abortion by insisting with their parliamentary representatives to vote against the proposed amendment.

"The PN believes this is a moment of truth for the people of Malta and Gozo, who are being asked to stop Robert Abela from introducing abortion into Malta," the PN said.

It reiterated its stand against the proposed legal amendment that would allow abortion to take place if a woman’s health or life are at risk.

The party opposes the part of the amendment that speaks of health risk, insisting it is in favour of legal clarity in the case were a woman’s life is in danger. Opposition leader Bernard Grech on Sunday stressed the PN is the only pro-life political force.

On Monday, the PN accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of having "no respect towards the value of life from conception to death".

It also pointed out that government MPs did not have an electoral mandate to introduce abortion. "Before the election, Robert Abela used to say he is against abortion and now he is acting to the opposite and through deceit and with haste wants to change the law to allow abortion," the PN said.

