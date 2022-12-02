Oliver Magro appointed CEO of Planning Authority

Oliver Magro is the new CEO of the Planning Authority, replacing Martin Saliba after his term ended.

The Ministry for Public Works and Planning announced the appointment in a statement on Friday.

“Magro has 18 years of experience in a variety of areas within the Planning Authority,” the statement reads.

He also served as part of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s legal team.

Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi thanked Saliba for his years at the helm of the Authority and congratulated Magro on his new appointment.