Building collapse: Search for 20-year-old man continues

A 20-year-old man caught beneath the rubble of a collapsed building at the Corradino industrial estate has not yet been located after 12 hours.

Rescuers are gradually closing in on an area where they believe the man might be but efforts are hampered by the sheer amount of rubble and instability of what is left of the structure.

A Civil Protection Department official confirmed on Saturday night that no communication was established with the victim.

He said rescuers were removing rubble and unsafe structures slowly to avoid further collapse.

The three-storey building was still under construction and workers were pumping concrete on the ceiling of the third floor when the structure collapsed.

The 20-year-old was seen on CCTV footage entering the building just eight minutes before it collapsed.

Dramatic CCTV footage shows the building collapsing after a section of the wall on the bottom floor gave way. The structure collapsed in a total of five seconds.

Five men were pulled out from the rubble alive but two sustained grievous injuries and the rest were critical.