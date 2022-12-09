20 illegal billboards removed from major arterial roads

The Planning Authority and Transport Malta have removed 20 illegal billboards from a number of major roads, over the past two nights.

In addition to billboards without development permits, those who had neglected to honour their commitment to renew their annual licence with TM were also removed as part of the operation.

The authority started its operation along two major distribution roads which included Triq Aldo Moro, Triq Guiseppe Garibaldi and Triq Diċembru Tlettax in Marsa.

Officers from the PA’s compliance & enforcement directorate coordinated the operation with the assistance of officers from the Enforcement Unit of Transport Malta.

“The operation was carried out during the late evening so as to cause the least disruption and inconvenience to motorists,” the PA said.

The purpose of this, according to PA, was to provide increased safety along road infrastructure and a level playing field for advertising operators.

The removal of these billboards is being carried out at the expense of the respective offenders.

Further action will be taken over the coming days.