'Dark forces of resistance' stalling progress and leading to death, says Andre Pizzuto

Chamber of Architects President Andre Pizzuto believes that certain “dark forces” have stalled the progression of the profession and the building industry, leading to numerous fatalities this year.

Pizzuto has been re-elected president of the Chamber of Architects by a unanimous vote of the Council after having received 95% of the votes at the AGM.

During his address, Pizzuto stated that “Dark forces of resistance have stalled the progress our industry and profession so desperately need. It is a resistance stemming from fear, incompetence, selfishness, greed, speculation and ignorance.”

Pizzuto said that death was the result of much of this resistance, in reference to the numerous fatalities in the construction industry this year in Malta.

“The result of this resistance, as we have witnessed too many times this year already, is death. A quality of life that ranks among the lowest in the industrialised parts of the world. A built environment that has been wrecked by individualism and profit. Younger generations who cannot wait to leave the country. The exploitation of foreign workers. Traffic congestion, flooding, noise and air pollution, and excessive waste generation. A profession that has been humiliated and hollowed out,” Pizzuto said.

He however acknowledged some positive changes over the past two years, mentioning the passing of the Periti Act and the BCA Act.

Pizzuto also announced that the powerful motion approved by the EGM held in May of this year setting a deadline for the government to license contractors by October reached its intended results.

The Chamber confirmed in a statement that Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi presented it with the concepts behind the new licensing regime at the end of October, which found the Council in full agreement.

It said that last Monday it also received the draft regulations which are expected to come into force very shortly. Pizzuto commended Minister Zrinzo Azzopardi for showing resolve to make effective reforms at every meeting held with the Chamber, and to consult with the Council throughout.

Pizzuto also explained how he prioritised professional conduct on the Council’s agenda during his first two-year term. He announced that in 2021 the Council closed 29 prima-facie investigations and 3 formal conduct cases, while in 2022 it closed 15 prima-facie investigations and 17 formal conduct cases.

On its current agenda, the Council has seven ongoing prima-facie investigations, five ongoing formal conduct cases and nine appeals being heard before the Court of Appeals.

In relation to the issue of quality in architecture, Pizzuto explained the work that is about to start on the drawing up of an Architecture Framework which will establish processes and criteria to ensure quality in design underpinned by the UN Sustainability Goals, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Employment.

As a second phase, the Chamber and Finance Minister Clyde Caruana have agreed to establish Design Review Panels to further improve the critical review of architectural projects to ensure better design outcomes.

Pizzuto concluded by stating that “there is still a lot of work to be done to modernise the industry to meet the qualitative standards that our European counterparts are accustomed to.”

He augured that the next Council will reinstate the Premju Emanuele Luigi Galizia to ensure that the profession truly recognises those who, against all odds, succeed in producing a beautiful and well-built legacy for the future.

Matias Camilleri de Marco was elected Vice President and Honorary Secretary and Ivynne Grixti was elected as Honorary Treasurer.