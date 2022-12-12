Customs intercept 19 stolen vehicles on their way to Dubai

Customs have intercepted a third wave of stolen vehicles from Canada on their way to Dubai.

The 19 cars were found hidden in 10 forty-foot containers using Customs’ scanning equipment.

Six Range Rover Sport, one Toyota Highlander, two Lexus RX350, one Nissan, one Lexus 350, one Toyota RAV 4, one Dodge, four Range Rovers, and two Dodge Ram vans were confiscated.

To date, during several Customs operations, 43 containers with 78 stolen vehicles from Canada were seized by Customs. The Malta Police Force and the Canadian Authorities have been informed about the find and an investigation has been launched.

Last year, during the same period, two waves of stolen cars on their way to Abu Dhabi and Kuwait were intercepted by customs.

Charges against nine persons suspected of being linked to violent car jackings have been filed.

Meanwhile, Malta and Canada’s joint efforts has led to the re-patriation of the first wave of

stolen vehicles consisting of 33 containers with 59 of the stolen vehicles.