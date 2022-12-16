New waste collection schedule starting 2 January

Starting from next year, a new national schedule on domestic waste collection will be rolled out.

The environment ministry said the new schedule was drawn up in line with what was established during in the National Plan on Waste Management.

The new schedule, which starts on the 2 January 2023, hopes to address existing anomalies in the collection of waste from one locality to the other. The schedule will be the same for all localities across the country.

The schedule will be as follows:

Monday: Organic waste (white bag)

Tuesday: Mixed waste (black bag)

Wednesday: Organic waste only (white bag)

Thursday: Recycled waste (Grey or green bag)

Friday: Organic waste (white bag)

Saturday: Mixed waste (black bag)

The collection of glass bottles will be carried out on every first and third Friday of the month.

More information on the new schedule will be disseminated to residents from their respective councils.

An information campaign will also be launched. Anyone who has any further questions can call on 2090 8600 or www.wastecollection.mt.