Electric car grant extended after orders encounter delays

Transport Malta’s Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle Scheme has been extended until the end of 2024.

In May 2022, Transport Malta committed to providing subsidies for all new and used Plug-in Hybrid vehicles ordered by the 31st of May 2022, even if they were registered later that year or in 2023.

However, due to different production issues, several Plug-in Hybrid vehicles purchased in May will not be delivered to Malta by December 2023.

“To this end, after due consideration and discussion with relative Ministries, the Authority, whilst being under no obligation to do so, has decided to extend the registration period of these vehicles till the end of December 2024,” said TM.

Furthermore, potential owners who have already placed an order by May 2022 are being given the option to cancel their order from one Agent and place another order with another Agent, always within the same restrictions. Cancellation consent must be procured beforehand.

“This measure does not permit anyone who did not benefit from the programme previous to the extension of yet, to make any claim against the Authority on the basis of this extension,” cleared TM.

Finally, Transport Malta announced that beginning January 1, 2023, only Plug-in Hybrid vehicles having an electric range of at least 50km (City) will be free from paying registration tax. The yearly circulating licence fee for the same category of cars will be waived for the first five years.