4,000sq.m site at Romeo Romano Garden reopened to the public

A large section of the Romeo Romano Garden in Santa Venera, previously inaccessible to the public, has been restored and is now open for use by people and children.

The restoration works formed part of the first phase of the restoration project carried out by GreenServ, an off-shoot of government's waste agency. The project was inaugurated on Wednesday by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli.

It will add around 4,000sq.m to the open space in the heart of a congested urban area. Romeo Romano Garden is the second-largest public garden in Malta. The restoration work sought to make this part of the garden accessible and safe for visitors.

The project included a children’s playground and two decking areas, planned to sustainably integrate the history of the garden while retaining its large number of mature citrus trees, along with another 25 new ones.

"€1.7 million are being invested in the full regeneration of Romeo Romano Garden. This project is another testimony to the government’s vision and its full commitment in creating more open spaces at the heart of our localities. We believe that such projects are improving quality of life in our localities, while offering families new spaces for relaxation and recreation close to their homes and workplaces," Dalli said.

WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca explained that this project is divided into two phases. The second phase will include the restoration of the old gardener’s house.

"We took care to use materials, such as wood, to complement the existing character of this garden, and limited the use of plastic as much as possible," Bilocca said.

The regenerated garden is home to several historical features, including a sienja (water mill) dating back to the nineteenth century. GreenServ restored it together with the water reservoir located beneath the garden and the water channels surrounding the trees. Pathways were made safe and accessible for everyone. The first phase also included the restoration of the walls and fountains in this part of the garden and the planting of more citrus trees.

The old farmhouse will be turned into a learning centre focusing on the environment for Ekoskola students and the public, with practical learning opportunities about nature protection and sustainability.

The first phase of the Romeo Romano Gardens project is the eighth government investment in green open spaces completed this year. Over the past months, Minister Miriam Dalli opened Victor Calvagna Garden in Mosta and inaugurated the transformation of a new roof garden at Is-Sebgħa ta’ Ġunju 1919 Square, Ħamrun – both by GreenServ.

Amongst Park Malta’s work, over the past months, a new pocket garden in San Gwann and the Rinella Garden in Kalkara were officially opened. The latter is Malta’s first eco garden.

The government also completed the regeneration of the Mall Gardens in Floriana and the Belvedere Gardens in Marsa.